Getting around the Bay Area during PG&E power outage

The unprecedented power shutoffs planned for the Bay Area is expected to impact over 250,000 customers. The large-scale outage may result in the loss of electricity on highways and at some intersections.

Caltrans said its preparing for full closures of the Caldecott Tunnel in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties on State Route 24 and the Lantos

Tunnel along State Route 1 in Pacifica Tuesday night. The agency says the tunnels cannot operate without power.

BART doesn't expect any service disruptions and has a plan in place to keep trains running.

Bay Area airports anticipate normal operations amid an outage and aren't tracking any flight delays related to power.

If traffic signals aren't working, motorists should treat unpowered intersections as a four-way stop and be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists.