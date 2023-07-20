Getting around the I-80 closure during 7-week period

Starting tomorrow night at 9 p.m., the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County are scheduled to close from Highway 4 in Hercules to Cummings Skyway in Crockett.

They will stay closed until early Monday morning as part of a repaving project.

From eastbound 80, exit onto Highway 4 in Hercules. Continue on eastbound Highway 4 to northbound 680, then cross the Benicia Bridge.

Stay on 680 and re-enter eastbound 80 at Fairfield. To get to Vallejo, you can take Highway 4 east to 680. Then circle around to go west on 780.

If you need to get to Crockett, take the Cummings Skyway. That stretch of roadway will remain open during the closure along with Interstate 780.

Plan to make the same detours on the weekends of Aug. 4 and Aug. 18 when all eastbound lanes of 80 will be closed again to continue that work.

During the Labor Day weekend, Caltrans will start repaving the opposite direction. That's when all the westbound lanes of 80 in this area will be closed.