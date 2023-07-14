Ghirardelli's flagship shop back open in San Francisco

Ghirardelli's original chocolate and ice cream shop in Ghirardelli Square is back open.

Kelly Rowland, Grammy award-winning singer and former member of Destiny's Child helped cut the ribbon on Thursday.

Rowland said it was heartwarming to see her own children enjoy the ice cream.

"I've never seen a 2-year-old with so much expression after he tasted a sundae," she said. "It was epic."

The company has spent six months renovating the historic building.

In honor if its 171-year history, the first 171 people in line enjoyed a free hot fudge sundae.