Giant 300-foot crane sails under Golden Gate and Bay bridges

A container ship carrying a giant crane overcame a tricky maneuver and sailed smoothly under San Francisco's Golden Gate and Bay Bridges on its way to the Port of Oakland on Wednesday morning.

The crane made its way from Shanghai-based ZPMC and docked at Drake's Bay near Pt. Reyes for a few days before embarking on the final leg of its journey.

The cargo ship had at least ten feet of clearance when it sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge just before 6:00 a.m., and at least five feet when it passed under the Bay Bridge around 6:30 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol ran a brief rolling stop on the bridge in both directions as a safety precaution.

The Zhen Hua 26 berthed at the Ben E. Nutter terminal, operated by Everport Terminal Services. Everport Terminal Services purchased the new crane to help with its cargo operations.

The final leg of the voyage happened just before sunrise to take advantage of very low tide to help the ship pass under both bridges. The crane was lowered into a nearly horizontal position as well.

Once the crane is reassembled, tested, and commissioned for use in approximately two months, the crane's boom, when pointing directly upward, will be 300 feet tall and capable of lifting objects 170 feet above the dock.

This is not the first giant crane to come to the Port of Oakland.

Investing in new cranes helps grow maritime business and jobs, according to the Port of Oakland.