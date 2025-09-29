Giants fire veteran manager Bob Melvin after two years

Manager Bob Melvin was fired Monday by the San Francisco Giants after the club missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey announced the decision Monday. Posey had shown his confidence in Melvin by exercising the veteran manager’s contract option for the 2026 season on July 1.

But Melvin said after Sunday’s 4-0 victory against Colorado to conclude his second season that he had received no assurances about managing in 2026.

"It is what it is," he said, "we’ll see what the next day brings."

The Giants finished 81-81 for one more victory than in Melvin’s first year. They haven’t reached the postseason since winning the NL West with a franchise-record 107 victories to edge the rival Dodgers by one game in 2021 under then-skipper Gabe Kapler.

"After meeting with ownership, I met with Bob today to inform him of my decision," Posey said in a statement. "On behalf of the organization, I want to express my appreciation to Bob for his dedication, professionalism and class. I wish him all the best. After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team. The last couple of months have been both disappointing and frustrating for all of us, and we did not perform up to our standards. We now turn our focus to identifying a new leader to guide us forward."

Players offered support for Melvin as the season ended.