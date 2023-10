San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is welcoming a new member to his family.

Crawford announced his wife, Jalynne, gave birth to their newest baby on Saturday morning.

Her name is Jazlyn Jen Crawford, and she is their fifth child.

She weighed 6 lbs. and 14 oz.

The Bay Area native has played each of his 13 MLB seasons for the Giants and is now the longest tenured player on the team's roster.