Gifford Fire explodes in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

The Gifford fire exploded overnight in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Cal Fire said: As of Monday, it had burned nearly 70,000 acres and was only 3% contained.

That's a 30% increase from the Sunday night update.

In addition, 3 people have been injured, and 200 people have been evacuated.

The wildfire first erupted on Friday in the Los Padres National Forest.

Bay Area firefighters from Sonoma, Napa and Lake County are heading south to bring a bulldozer and other equipment to help battle the fire, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.