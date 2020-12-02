Gift card, food distribution series kicks off in Sunnyvale

People in Sunnyvale received gift cards and food for the holidays on Wednesday in the first of three drive-thru distributions.

Staff and volunteers handed out Target gift cards and monthly food distributions at the Sunnyvale Community Services parking lot at 725 Kifer Road.

Items distributed were placed in the truck of cars as a safety step against the coronavirus.

The Target cards range from $50-200, depending on family size, to help those who would normally choose from donations at the SCS Holiday Center.

The gift card and food distribution event will also be held on December 14 and 16.