Gift ideas for Mother’s Day while social distancing

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and if you can’t be with mom because of social distancing, that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate her! Lifestyle expert, Sadie Murray, shared these great gift ideas for mom during the lockdown.

1. DO A VIRTUAL FACIAL TOGETHER

Send Mom an array of affordable masks before Sunday and then make a date to hop on Zoom or FaceTime on Mother’s Day and wear your matching masks, catch up and enjoy a relaxing facial together. Will make the day memorable and if you can’t be together physically, you can at least do something fun and memorable together virtually!

Uncle Bud’s Face Masks + Hand Sanitizer

2. SET MOM UP WITH HER OWN AT-HOME SPA TREATMENTS

Since Mom can’t make it to the spa this year, send the spa to Mom! Set her up with some relaxing “me time” and gift her a couple spa treatments she can do at home, like an exfoliating body scrub and a tightening & toning body treatment. She will feel like a queen for the day, even if she has to spend it at home this year.

Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs; $8.99

Crépe Erase Toning & Tightening Body Serum; $72

3. HAVE HER FAVORITE FLOWERS DELIVERED

You can never go wrong with sending flowers to Mom on Mother’s Day! Send her anything from roses and lilacs to tulips and sunflowers, just be sure to include a card!

The Amazing Mom Bouquet

4. SEND SWEET TREATS LIKE CHOCOLATE TASTING TOGETHER

Treat Mama to some yummy chocolates. Easy to send if you cannot be with her and always a classic gift. Don’t forget a card to go with!

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates (24 ct.), $13.69

5. ENJOY A VIRTUAL WINE TASTING TOGETHER

If Mom enjoys an occasional glass of vino, have a variety of wine sent to her before Mother’s Day and then do a virtual tasting class you can do together—swirl, sniff, sip!

The Tasty Side To Life Virtual Wine Tastings