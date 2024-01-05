Gilroy faces allegations of unequal treatment in parklet permit renewals

The grill inside Station 55 restaurant in Gilroy sizzled as ground beef was cooked for the lunchtime rush. But a brewing controversy outside its front door has the community even hotter.

"It’s unjust, to ask one to take one down, and the other not," said Evelyn Hudson, a friend and spokeswoman for the owner of Station 55.

Allegations of unequal treatment are centered around the parklet on 5th Street and one around the corner on Monterey Street at another restaurant.

Teo Castillo, the owner of Station 55, spent upwards of $30,000 for the construction of its parklet during the pandemic. Experts said the COVID-era adjustment allowing outside seating was a lifeline for many struggling businesses.

"Both Gilroy and San Jose should be developing programs that make this workable and that can improve the quality of life and help bring our downtown," said Dr. Robert Chapman Wood, a strategic management professor at San Jose State University.

Added Hudson, "Extending her restaurant out to this parklet has allowed her to have additional seating, additional revenue."

While Gilroy city leaders are mulling a parklet policy, they did not renew Castillo’s permit. The four-to-three majority ordered its removal by Jan. 12.

However, the parklet around the corner at Tempo restaurant can — for the time being, remain.

"Tempo’s parklet was never in question," aid Gilroy City Council-At-Large member Rebeca Armendariz. "I don’t know (why). That’s part of the optics that are a problem. Why is it not? It was also part of a pilot program that expired years ago…I believe the council made a mistake in targeting this restaurant."

On Monday, some community members rallied in support of Castillo being allowed to keep her parklet until a final city policy is in place.

"We want all businesses to be treated equally. There’s a lot of discrimination in our town. Discrimination for us means we are not being treated equally, and that’s why we’re calling it out," said Ana Mendoza, a community organizer with C.A.R.A.S. (Community Agency Research Advocacy and Services).

Supporters of the restaurant and its owner said they plan to pressure council members at the next city council meeting on Monday to reconsider the issued of permits and parklets. But parklets are not on the agenda and must be re-introduced before that can happen.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter), @JesseKTVU and on Instagram, @jessegontv.