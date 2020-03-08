Gilroy firefighters cleared in suspected COVID-19 exposure

article

A patient suspected of having coronavirus who was treated Thursday by Giroy firefighters has tested negative for COVID-19, the Gilroy Police Department announced Sunday.

The Gilroy resident, who had been treated by emergency personnel for chest pains, was taken to Kaiser Hospital Santa Teresa in San Jose for treatment. It was there that the patient was later confirmed to have Novel coronavirus.

The firefighters, who had shown no symptoms were allowed to return to work while being monitored on a daily basis.

With the new diagnosis, the firefighters have been cleared from further monitoring, according to the release.