Gilroy High varsity football season canceled after sex assault allegations

The Gilroy high school varsity football team has canceled the rest of its season, following a sexual assault allegation made by one of the players against four teammates, which prompted the majority of the team to quit.

“The Gilroy High School and the Gilroy Unified School District administration are fully committed to the Gilroy High School varsity football program and completing the 2019 football season as scheduled,” the statement said. “However, the District has learned that most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will not continue.”

Police say the four teammates accused of sexual battery were issued citations. But Capt. Joseph Deras told the Mercury News that there was not enough evidence to support a criminal complaint.

Police say the alleged battery happened in the school locker room after football practice on Sept. 26.

School officials added that the investigation into the sexual assault allegations “is still in progress.”

Details of the assault have not been made public.