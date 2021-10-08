Gilroy police release body cam video of deadly shooting at post office
GILROY, Calif. - Gilroy police on Thursday released body camera video from last month, showing what led up to a deadly-officer involved shooting.
Police say 40-year old David Lopez had agreed to meet them at the post office around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.
He was wanted for an attempted murder in August.
When officers arrived, they said Lopez immediately started shooting, and the officer fired back.
Authorities say Lopez then pulled out a second gun and fired again.
Another officer then shot and killed Lopez.
No Gilroy police officers were injured.