Gilroy police release body cam video of deadly shooting at post office

Gilroy police on Thursday released body camera video from last month, showing what led up to a deadly-officer involved shooting.

Police say 40-year old David Lopez had agreed to meet them at the post office around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

He was wanted for an attempted murder in August.

When officers arrived, they said Lopez immediately started shooting, and the officer fired back.

Authorities say Lopez then pulled out a second gun and fired again.

Another officer then shot and killed Lopez.

No Gilroy police officers were injured.

