Girl, 16, dies after being shot in the head while walking home from work in Chicago

Police are searching for the shooter who fatally struck a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Little Village, leaving her family in “disbelief” and “unbearable pain.”

A passerby told detectives that they were walking on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. When the person turned around, they saw the 16-year-old Angie Monroy on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died a day later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that CPD was still trying to determine if the teen was the intended target or if the gunman was aiming at other people on the street but he said that Monroy had no criminal record and there is no indication she was involved with gangs.

“She was walking home after working in a store,” he said.

He also said that police have already recovered surveillance video but that officers were in the neighborhood on Monday looking for more.

Monroy’s older sister. Joselyn Monroy, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the teen’s funeral and memorial. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser surpassed it’s $8,000 goal.

“I am still in disbelief of what had occurred,” her older sister, Joselyn Monroy, said in an online fundraiser page.

“My little sister had so many goals ahead of her and so many things to look forward too. She was smart, thoughtful, beautiful, and loving,” she wrote. “Losing a sibling and losing a child is unbearable pain.”

"My family’s pride and joy. We are all going to miss her," she added.

Detectives were still searching for a shooter or shooters Monday morning, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.