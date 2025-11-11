Girl dies, teen arrested following Oakland car crash

A teen girl died, and a teen boy was arrested following a Friday morning car crash just off Interstate Highway 580 in East Oakland, police said Monday.

The boy was driving and allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision in the area of 14th Avenue and East 31st Street near Highland Hospital when he got onto the freeway and then drove to the 35th Avenue off-ramp.

As he was exiting the freeway from the eastbound lanes at about 9:45 a.m., and allegedly speeding, another car hit his and forced it into a concrete fence, according to police officials.

Police didn't say how many people were in the first car but reported that a teen boy was hurt and the girl, who was riding in the back seat, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The boy was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The driver was arrested but investigators said drugs and alcohol don't appear to have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570. Videos and photos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.