A San Francisco neighborhood is losing its beloved hardware store.

After 61 years in business, Glen Park Hardware is closing, just six months after its most recent ownership change.

The Glen Park Associaion ays the store hasn't been the same since 2016, when the owners at that time decided to retire.

Since then, the store has reportedly had staff turnover, and a lack of inventory.

Neighbors are sad to see it go.



" Glen Park's got one of everything and now we're missing a hardware store," Lucas Leibold said on Sunday. "I definitely picked up some odds and ends there, had some keys cut."

Signs posted on the store windows say everything is 50 percent off.