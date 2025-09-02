Expand / Collapse search

Wedding crasher allegedly steals thousands in gifts from California couple

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published  September 2, 2025 12:22pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
A man was seen on surveillance video crashing a wedding in Glendale and taking of with the couple's money box, which contained thousands of dollars.

    • Police in Southern California are searching for a man who allegedly stole over $60,000 from a wedding.
    • Surveillance video shows the suspect running with a box and getting into a waiting getaway car.
    • Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the man and have released a contact number for tips.

GLENDALE, Calif. - Do you recognize him?

The Glendale Police Department is searching for this man seen in surveillance video who allegedly crashed a wedding at the Renaissance Banquet over the weekend and stole a box containing tens of thousands of dollars inside. 

Video shows the man running down a back hallway leading to an alleyway where a getaway car was waiting. 

A friend and relative to the newlyweds said there was more than $60,000 inside the box. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Glendale Police Department.

