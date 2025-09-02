Wedding crasher allegedly steals thousands in gifts from California couple

The Brief Police in Southern California are searching for a man who allegedly stole over $60,000 from a wedding. Surveillance video shows the suspect running with a box and getting into a waiting getaway car. Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the man and have released a contact number for tips.



Do you recognize him?

The Glendale Police Department is searching for this man seen in surveillance video who allegedly crashed a wedding at the Renaissance Banquet over the weekend and stole a box containing tens of thousands of dollars inside.

Video shows the man running down a back hallway leading to an alleyway where a getaway car was waiting.

A friend and relative to the newlyweds said there was more than $60,000 inside the box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.