Glide feeds community with 2,100 turkey meals on Thanksgiving Day

As has been a longtime tradition, Glide Church members will serve 2,100 turkey meals at its outdoor dining room in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition, the volunteers will also deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city and offer COVID and monkeypox vaccines.

Glide's Minister of Celebration Marvin White will be celebrating the day with a band at 10 a.m., available for streaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Political leaders will join the festivities as well, including Lt. gov. Eleni Kounalakis, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson.