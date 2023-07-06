Glide to serve its 1st indoor meal since COVID pandemic

After years of serving meals outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glide on Thursday will serve its first meal indoors, marking a significant milestone for the church and nonprofit.

During the pandemic, Glide served three meals a day, rain or shine, outside its building in San Francisco.

But the reopening of the indoor dining room program is being hailed as a "return to community" by Glide, signaling the start of a six-month campaign aimed at reopening other programs and welcoming people back in person. To commemorate this achievement, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place with one of Glide's founders, the CEO, and city leaders.

Karl Robillard, a representative from Glide, expressed his enthusiasm for this long-awaited development.

"March 19 of 2020 is the day we actually obviously closed due to the pandemic, which means it's been over 1,200 days since we've been able to fully reopen the dining room," he said. "So this is a big deal, and you can imagine all the prep work that goes into this. From all of the logistics and everything you're seeing on the screen. Our staff, our team. Our volunteers have literally been working around the clock."

Robillard acknowledged the commendable efforts of Glide in providing meals throughout this challenging period. However, he emphasized that dining outside on the sidewalk in the cold is far from a dignified experience, highlighting the significance of returning to a dining space that feels like home.

To celebrate the reopening, Glide plans to serve approximately 1,500 meals indoors on Thursday, coinciding with National Fried Chicken Day. In honor of the occasion, more than 650 pounds of fried chicken will be prepared. T