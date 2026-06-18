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Golden Gate Bridge toll rates going up

By
KTVU FOX 2
Money
Published June 18, 2026 6:35 AM PDT
Published June 18, 2026 6:35 AM PDT
A view of the Golden Gate Bridge article

SAN FRANCISCO -  All Golden Gate Bridge toll rates will go up 50 cents on July 1, bridge officials said Wednesday.
   

The increases include:
 

  • FasTrak Account rate: to $10.25, from $9.75
  •  Pay-As-You-Go rate including license plate accounts and one-time payments/short-term license plate account: to $10.50, from $10
  • Toll Invoice rate: to $11.25, from $10.75
  • Carpool rate: to $8.25, from $7.75

The increase is part of a multi-year program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge board of directors. 

The Source: Golden Gate Bridge

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