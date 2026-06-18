Golden Gate Bridge toll rates going up
article
SAN FRANCISCO - All Golden Gate Bridge toll rates will go up 50 cents on July 1, bridge officials said Wednesday.
The increases include:
- FasTrak Account rate: to $10.25, from $9.75
- Pay-As-You-Go rate including license plate accounts and one-time payments/short-term license plate account: to $10.50, from $10
- Toll Invoice rate: to $11.25, from $10.75
- Carpool rate: to $8.25, from $7.75
The increase is part of a multi-year program approved by the Golden Gate Bridge board of directors.
The Source: Golden Gate Bridge