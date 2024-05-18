Golden State Valkyries block party brings fans to Thrive City

The newest Bay Area sports team, the Golden State Valkyries, held a block party celebration in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

It was all about girl power in Thrive City, where fans gathered to celebrate the new WNBA team coming to the Bay. It was a kickoff for a new team, a new name and a longtime wish granted.

Warrior women who are fearless and unwavering, the Valkyries have officially landed in the Bay, and fans are thrilled.



"The energy is incredible first and foremost... to have a women's basketball team in the Bay area is something we have wanted for so long," Ryan Daniel told KTVU.

It was a display of home-grown talent at the Valkyrie's block party. Kehlani, P-Lo and E-40 were all on hand for the kickoff.



"Women can be treated equally in this sport, in this field. So I'm excited for us. We're pioneering a lot of stuff right now, I'm so happy," Kehlani said in her remarks.

The Valkyries team president, Jess Smith, says she hopes to see this team’s fandom grow in a way that is tailored to a WNBA audience:

"The WNBA is a different product… really what you’re seeing is it’s a different audience," Smith told KTVU.

Thrive City filled with newly minted fans, all decked out in Valkyrie purple. The team store had a line out the door, while everyone waited patiently to get their gear.

The Town and The City were both well represented at the event. Local leaders from Oakland and SF were also there.

"Our commitment is deep.. their offices are in oakland we are a part of the time but I hope we can negotiate some preseason games,",Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid told KTVU.

Michelle took her young daughter out to celebrate the new team.



"I am even more excited for her to have a WNBA team that she could grow up with... we already put a deposit to be ticketholders!" she told KTVU.



She isn't the only one to get tickets so quickly. The team says more than 10,000 deposits have already been placed for season tickets.

Fans at the event were excited to welcome the Valkyries into Bay Area sports. The team is set to begin playing in the Bay Area in May of 2025.



"It's for the bay.. it's for the Bay...Valkyries are up next," a fan told KTVU.