Golden State Valkyries make historic WNBA debut at Chase Center

It was a historic night for the WNBA’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, as they took the floor at Chase Center on Friday for the first game of their inaugural season. Despite a sold-out crowd and electric atmosphere, the debut didn’t go quite as fans had hoped. The Valkyries fell to the Los Angeles Sparks, 84–67. Still, the mood in the arena remained celebratory.

Inaugural season

Undeniable energy:

"Oh my God, this is amazing, this is history," said one fan.

Among the crowd was Juliette Johnson of San Francisco, who had been counting down the hours to tipoff.

"To watch this, I’ve been getting chills all day. Like this is an amazing, incredible moment to be a part of," said Johnson.

The energy inside Chase Center was undeniable.

"When some of those threes have been falling, it is as loud as when Steph is hitting one, when Buddy is hitting one at the Warriors game," said Sam Rosso, also of San Francisco.

Since the Valkyries were officially introduced as the WNBA’s 13th franchise in October 2023, Bay Area fans have been eager for this moment. Cathy Nguyen made the drive up from San Jose to soak in the atmosphere of Thrive City, hoping the team inspires a new generation of female athletes.

"I feel like if I had this team when I was growing up, I probably would have done basketball," said Nguyen." Like I can only imagine the kids here watching this game."

"I think it’s long overdue that women’s sports are getting the attention that they deserve," said another fan.

What's next:

Next up, the Valkyries head to Washington, D.C., where they’ll take on the Mystics on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

