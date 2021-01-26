Good Sam Hospital to submit revised plan following vaccine scandal

Santa Clara County’s Good Samaritan Hospital on Tuesday said they would continue to vaccinate those who are eligible under Tier 1a for the novel coronavirus after reports they allowed an affluent school district to skip the line ahead of seniors and more vulnerable populations.

The hospital issued a statement acknowledging the challenges of the vaccine’s limited storage and "fluctuating availability." In addition, they claimed that they only had "positive intentions" throughout the vaccination process, saying that they wanted to use the vaccine doses before they expired.

Last week the county sanctioned the hospital by saying they would not provide them further doses of the vaccine unless they complied with the rules.

The hospital said they regret allowing Los Gatos Union High School District teachers and staff to be vaccinated before they were eligible. They called the move a mistake.

As a result, appointments have been canceled for non-Tier 1a community members.

"We will submit our revised plan to the county by the end of the week that includes stronger checks and balances to offer reassurances that we are adhering to state and county guidelines regarding our vaccine distribution program," the hospital statement read.

However, they will continue to vaccinate those who are eligible with their existing supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two spokespersons for the hospital told KTVU the chief operating officer, who initially contacted the school district, is still employed and that disciplinary action has been taken.

