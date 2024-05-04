Google hosts kids and their families to teach them about STEM

Dozens of young students and their families headed to Google headquarters in Mountain View this weekend, learning about science, technology, engineering and math.

Kevin Nichols, the founder, president and CEO of The Social Engineering Project, partnered with Google to put on the free event.

"Hopefully motivating and encouraging them to want to go to college, major in something stem related and hopefully work in the tech industry," said Nichols.

Nichols said events like this one specifically target underrepresented students of color.

"We understand that they have the most in order to A) be inspired and encouraged to go into math and science, but B) also have the support and resources to be exceptional in it, which our goal is to have them be," said Nichols.

Kindergarten through 4th grade students were greeted by Bonita the Bumble Bee to get them excited about STEM. Young kids were learning to decode and program using Legos, while 5th through 8th graders were taught to use code to build robots, and high school students got an inside look at how Google’s data centers work.

Parents got involved too, with their own workshop about how they can advocate for their kids and help support them as they hopefully find their place in the tech industry.