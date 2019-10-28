Gov. Newsom announces new website with resources about wildfires, power shutoffs

article

By Bay City News Service

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the launch of a new website at response.ca.gov that gathers information on a variety of services and resources that can be used by people affected by wildfires and power shutoffs around the state.

The website has information on current wildfires, transportation impacts, shelter and housing options, health and government services, preparedness tips and other resources.

"California continues to rise to the challenge of power shutoffs and natural disasters," Newsom said in a news release. "This site will continuously be updated as needed to provide Californians with the resources they need."

Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday because of dangerous weather conditions that have fanned the flames of the Kincade Fire

in Sonoma County as well as wildfires in Southern California.

He is visiting a Cal Fire base camp in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon and has previously met with emergency responders, local leaders and residents in Geyserville, Napa, Petaluma and Los Angeles in the past week, according to the governor's office.