Gov. Newsom to make 'major announcement' for students, staff at schools

Gov Gavin Newsom said he will make a major announcement at a San Francisco school on Friday in regards to protecting students and school employees across the state who have returned to full, in-person instruction this school year.

His announcement will come after a handful of school districts, such as Los Angeles Unified, West Contra Costa Unified and Oakland Unified have all approved vaccine mandates for students. Public schools in Piedmont and Hayward have also enacted vaccine mandates.

Some school board members have lamented the piecemeal approach to vaccination orders and called on the state to have a more unified approach.

Some school board members have faced harassment from parents who don't want their children to be vaccinated or wear masks in schools.

At a school board meeting in Richmond on Thursday, some parents expressed their hesitation with the new rules.

"My son is a very healthy person," said parent George Poole, attending what he said was his first board meeting. "We don't have any idea about the long term effects of this vaccine."

But vaccines are safe and effective, health experts across the country have ruled.

Contra Costa County's Public Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano explained that vaccine complications reported among teens are miniscule compared to the protection provided individuals and families.

"I have teenage nephews myself and I am so glad they got the vaccine," said Farrnitano, adding, "it is the most powerful tool we have."

In mid-August, California became the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The new policy applies to both public and private schools and will affect more than 800,000 employees, including about 320,000 public school teachers and a host of support staff such as cafeteria workers and cleaners, the state Department of Public Health said. It also applies to school volunteers.

KTVU's Debora Villalon contributed to this report.