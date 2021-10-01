San Jose reaches vaccine deal with police union on deadline day

The San Jose police union and the city have reached an agreement on employee COVID vaccinations.

Representatives for the union and the city worked late into the night and signed the agreement just as the new vaccination policy was set to take effect Friday morning.

The agreement stipulates officers have until Sunday to either be vaccinated or show proof of a weekly negative COVID test.

People can submit applications for medical and/or religious exemption from the city’s policy.

As of Saturday, members who don’t get vaccinated, and who do not submit to twice weekly testing are subject to a 40-hour suspension without pay. And they also could face termination.

One week ago, at least 100 demonstrators descended on San Jose City Hall in opposition to the city’s COVID vaccination policy, mandating all city employees must get vaccinated as a condition of employment or face disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Upwards of 140 police officers, half the dispatchers, and 80 firefighters have indicated they’ll resign or take termination before being forced to get vaccinated.

Firefighter Barry Arata had said that "if a firefighter and police officers don’t want to get vaccinated that is our choice with our rights to freedom and privacy."

Mayor Sam Liccardo said late last month that he understood that there were concerns but that the city would "address those concerns."

The mayor had previously promised termination notices would not be sent on the first day of the new rule.

Experts say the city and union were both under intense pressure to find a compromise.

San Jose State University's Department of Justice Studies Prof. Greg Woods said that this was the time to ensure that the police union must "be able to find common ground with those public health policies in the best interest of public safety."