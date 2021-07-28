Gov. Newsom's San Francisco wine store broken into again

Thieves attempted to break into PlumpJack Wine & Spirits, a wine shop founded by Gov. Gavin Newsom, in San Francisco this week.

Police on Tuesday discovered a broken storefront window of the Cow Hollow store around 6:40 a.m. but no one was inside, police told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The store was a target of multiple break-in attempts since the beginning of the pandemic, police said.

Police had responded to at least three burglary attempts in 2021 alone.

When he became governor, Newsom placed his wine and hospitality companies in a blind trust run by a family friend.