Government shut down takes toll on federal workers

The Brief Rep. Jimmy Panetta met with furloughed federal workers in a closed-door listening session to hear concerns about the government shutdown. Workers from TSA, the Defense Language Institute, and U.S. Geological Survey shared fears about missed paychecks, food insecurity, and possible permanent staff cuts. Panetta pledged to amplify workers’ voices in Washington, urging bipartisan talks to reopen the governmet.



The government shutdown is taking its toll on workers who say they are unsure if or when the next paycheck will arrive.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta held a listening session with furloughed federal employees to better understand their concerns.

The session was mostly closed-door, allowing employees to speak freely about how the shutdown is affecting their families. Workers stressed the fear and frustration they face as the shutdown drags on.

Workers share struggles

What they're saying:

A union leader representing Transportation Security Administration employees asked not to be identified, but said many workers are living paycheck to paycheck.

"We have workers who rent. We have workers who work paycheck to paycheck. Workers trying to be full-time, this is going to hurt them," she said.

The uncertainty weighs heavily.

"We had food donations last time we did this. We had officers who needed the food donations for their families," she said.

Related article

California impact

Local perspective:

California has the largest number of federal workers of any state, with more than 150,000. Panetta’s district alone includes about 7,000 federal employees.

"Some congressional districts have more federal workers than some states do," said Cesar Lara of the California Labor Federation.

Workers at the session represented the TSA, the Defense Language Institute, and the U.S. Geological Survey. Some worried furloughs could result in permanent staff reductions.

Concerns about government restructuring

Big picture view:

Panetta acknowledged those concerns, saying that the shutdown could be used as an opportunity to reshape the federal workforce.

"Whether or not they’re going to take this opportunity of a shutdown to reshape the government as they see fit," he said.

Push for bipartisan solutions

Dig deeper:

The congressman said he will amplify workers’ voices, hopeful that conversations like this could lead to more bipartisan progress in Washington.

"Stop talking about how you’re going to hurt people. Start talking with Democrats about how we can help people when it comes to getting this government back open," Panetta said.

Employees urged lawmakers to put the nation above politics.

"It’s called negotiation for a reason. Make it open, make it transparent, and don’t use federal workers as pawns," the TSA union leader said.