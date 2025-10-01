Government shutdown: What's open and closed in Golden Gate National Rec Area

article

The federal government on Wednesday officially shut down, meaning so did national parks and other sites owned and operated by the federal government.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area sent out a list of what is open and closed.

Here is the list as of Oct. 1.

San Francisco County

Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Alcatraz Island:

Temporarily CLOSED on October 1, but reopening for its regular schedule on October 2 with all facilities OPEN

Fort Point National Historic Site: Parking lot CLOSED

Interior CLOSED

Long Avenue and Marine Drive CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN



Fort Mason:

Park headquarters CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Upper Fort Mason parking lots OPEN

Lower Fort Mason (near Fort Mason Center for the Arts) OPEN



China Beach: CLOSED

Lands End: NPS restrooms closed but those managed by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy will remain open

All other facilities OPEN

Ocean Beach:

Parking lot (Sloat Blvd.) CLOSED

Restrooms (Sloat Blvd.) OPEN

Fort Funston:

All facilities OPEN

Presidio (NPS jurisdiction)

Crissy Field East Beach:

Parking lot CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Crissy Field West Bluff:

All facilities OPEN

Battery East:

Parking lot CLOSED

Baker Beach:

Parking lot CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Langdon Court:

Parking lot CLOSED

Presidio (Presidio Trust jurisdiction)Presidio Visitor Center OPEN

Presidio Tunnel Tops OPEN

Crissy Field Center OPEN, with no NPS programs



Marin County

Muir Woods National Monument: CLOSED



Stinson Beach:

Parking lot CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Muir Beach & Muir Beach Overlook:

Parking lot CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Tennessee Valley:

All facilities OPEN



Marin Headlands:

Point Bonita Lighthouse CLOSED

Nike Missile Site CLOSED

Battery Townsley CLOSED

Upper portion of Conzelman Road at the McCullough roundabout CLOSED

Kirby Cove Day Use Area CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Rodeo Beach parking lot OPEN

Northwest Commuter parking lot OPEN



Fort Baker:

All facilities OPEN

Campgrounds will remain open as long as existing occupants are present, along with the restrooms and utility systems essential to make the site safe. For campsite reservations already in the Recreation.gov system and paid for, campers will be allowed to access their campsite. No new campsite reservations can be made during closure.

San Mateo County

Milagra Ridge:

All facilities OPEN

Mori Point:

Access road and parking lot CLOSED

Restrooms OPEN

Rancho Corral de Tierra:

Restrooms OPEN

Equestrian lessees will continue to operate but cannot utilize connecting trails or adjacent park land outside of their leased areas

Phleger Estate:

All facilities OPEN