Government shutdown: What's open and closed in Golden Gate National Rec Area
SAN FRANCISCO - The federal government on Wednesday officially shut down, meaning so did national parks and other sites owned and operated by the federal government.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area sent out a list of what is open and closed.
Here is the list as of Oct. 1.
San Francisco County
Golden Gate National Recreation Area
Alcatraz Island:
Temporarily CLOSED on October 1, but reopening for its regular schedule on October 2 with all facilities OPEN
Fort Point National Historic Site: Parking lot CLOSED
Interior CLOSED
Long Avenue and Marine Drive CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Fort Mason:
Park headquarters CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Upper Fort Mason parking lots OPEN
Lower Fort Mason (near Fort Mason Center for the Arts) OPEN
China Beach: CLOSED
Lands End: NPS restrooms closed but those managed by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy will remain open
All other facilities OPEN
Ocean Beach:
Parking lot (Sloat Blvd.) CLOSED
Restrooms (Sloat Blvd.) OPEN
Fort Funston:
All facilities OPEN
Presidio (NPS jurisdiction)
Crissy Field East Beach:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Crissy Field West Bluff:
All facilities OPEN
Battery East:
Parking lot CLOSED
Baker Beach:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Langdon Court:
Parking lot CLOSED
Presidio (Presidio Trust jurisdiction)Presidio Visitor Center OPEN
Presidio Tunnel Tops OPEN
Crissy Field Center OPEN, with no NPS programs
Marin County
Muir Woods National Monument: CLOSED
Stinson Beach:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Muir Beach & Muir Beach Overlook:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Tennessee Valley:
All facilities OPEN
Marin Headlands:
Point Bonita Lighthouse CLOSED
Nike Missile Site CLOSED
Battery Townsley CLOSED
Upper portion of Conzelman Road at the McCullough roundabout CLOSED
Kirby Cove Day Use Area CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Rodeo Beach parking lot OPEN
Northwest Commuter parking lot OPEN
Fort Baker:
All facilities OPEN
Campgrounds will remain open as long as existing occupants are present, along with the restrooms and utility systems essential to make the site safe. For campsite reservations already in the Recreation.gov system and paid for, campers will be allowed to access their campsite. No new campsite reservations can be made during closure.
San Mateo County
Milagra Ridge:
All facilities OPEN
Mori Point:
Access road and parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Rancho Corral de Tierra:
Restrooms OPEN
Equestrian lessees will continue to operate but cannot utilize connecting trails or adjacent park land outside of their leased areas
Phleger Estate:
All facilities OPEN