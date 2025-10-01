Expand / Collapse search

Government shutdown: What's open and closed in Golden Gate National Rec Area

Published  October 1, 2025 7:36am PDT
Visitors enter Muir Woods National Monument on July 24, 2025 in Muir Woods National Monument, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - The federal government on Wednesday officially shut down, meaning so did national parks and other sites owned and operated by the federal government.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area sent out a list of what is open and closed.

Here is the list as of Oct. 1. 

San Francisco County

Golden Gate National Recreation Area
Alcatraz Island:
Temporarily CLOSED on October 1, but reopening for its regular schedule on October 2 with all facilities OPEN

Fort Point National Historic Site: Parking lot CLOSED
Interior CLOSED
Long Avenue and Marine Drive CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
 

Fort Mason:
Park headquarters CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Upper Fort Mason parking lots OPEN
Lower Fort Mason (near Fort Mason Center for the Arts) OPEN
 

China Beach: CLOSED
Lands End: NPS restrooms closed but those managed by the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy will remain open
All other facilities OPEN

Ocean Beach:
Parking lot (Sloat Blvd.) CLOSED
Restrooms (Sloat Blvd.) OPEN

Fort Funston:
All facilities OPEN
Presidio (NPS jurisdiction)

Crissy Field East Beach:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN

Crissy Field West Bluff:
All facilities OPEN

Battery East:
Parking lot CLOSED
Baker Beach:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN

Langdon Court:
Parking lot CLOSED
Presidio (Presidio Trust jurisdiction)Presidio Visitor Center OPEN
Presidio Tunnel Tops OPEN
Crissy Field Center OPEN, with no NPS programs
 

Marin County

Muir Woods National Monument: CLOSED
 

Stinson Beach:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN

Muir Beach & Muir Beach Overlook:
Parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Tennessee Valley:
All facilities OPEN
 

Marin Headlands:
Point Bonita Lighthouse CLOSED
Nike Missile Site CLOSED
Battery Townsley CLOSED
Upper portion of Conzelman Road at the McCullough roundabout CLOSED
Kirby Cove Day Use Area CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Rodeo Beach parking lot OPEN
Northwest Commuter parking lot OPEN
 

Fort Baker:
All facilities OPEN
Campgrounds will remain open as long as existing occupants are present, along with the restrooms and utility systems essential to make the site safe. For campsite reservations already in the Recreation.gov system and paid for, campers will be allowed to access their campsite. No new campsite reservations can be made during closure.

San Mateo County

Milagra Ridge:
All facilities OPEN
Mori Point:
Access road and parking lot CLOSED
Restrooms OPEN
Rancho Corral de Tierra:
Restrooms OPEN
Equestrian lessees will continue to operate but cannot utilize connecting trails or adjacent park land outside of their leased areas

Phleger Estate:
All facilities OPEN

San Francisco