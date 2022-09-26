Governor Gavin Newsom denies presidential run in 2024

Governor Gavin Newsom said it once again: he is not running for president.

At a festival in Austin this weekend, an interviewer asked whether he was planning to run in either 2024 or 2028, and he denied plans to vie for the country's top office.

"No, no, not at all," said Newsom. "I've said it in French, Italian, I don't know German, I can't say it enough."

There has been recent speculation that the governor, who has been traveling to several states, was launching a presidential campaign.

Newsom said he has enough to do between last year's recall effort and other work to be done in California.