A 53-year-old maintenance worker was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while checking to see if pipes at a Grand Prairie apartment complex had burst.

Cesar Montelongo was checking the pipes at the Clayton Point Apartments on Alouette Drive, where several pipes had ruptured.

Grand Prairie police say Montelongo was on a resident's balcony at around 6 p.m. when the resident spotted him.

According to police the resident thought his apartment was being burglarized, grabbed a gun and shot the Montelongo through the window.

The 53-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cesar Montelongo (Courtesy: Montelongo Family)

The resident stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The case is under investigation and Grand Prairie detectives will refer the case to the Tarrant County grand jury for review.

Montelongo leaves behind 5 sons and a wife. Christmas was set to be his 29th wedding anniversary.