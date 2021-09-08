Grandmother killed in collision with golf cart driven by grandson

A 72-year-old woman died after being struck by a golf cart driven by her 8-year-old grandson in a Discovery Bay garage.

The victim has been identified as Ofelia Contreras.

She and her grandson were trying to drive the golf car out of the garage on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy accelerated the golf cart at top speed in reverse, hitting Contreras.

She was pronounced dead at the scene on Discovery Bay Boulevard.

