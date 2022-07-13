Grass fire in Solano County holding at 100 acres, 30% contained

article

A vegetation fire in Solano County has grown to 100 acres and has 30% containment Wednesday evening, fire officials say.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit responded to the vegetation fire near the 60 block of Sky Valley Road in Cordelia. The agency first reported the fire on social media at 5:22 p.m. Skyfox spotted the fire over Lake Herman as early as 4:43 p.m.

Officials said to use caution if driving through the area due to the so-called Herman Fire and to give emergency vehicles right-of-way.

A Benicia Fire Department spokesperson said wind conditions were good and that the fire was not producing smoke conditions in Benicia's city limits.

There is no word on how the fire started. Cal Fire officials have said at least one structure was possibly threatened, but did not say there are evacuations at this time. Benicia Fire Department added that no homes were threatened.

The full Cal Fire response includes aircraft and two water tenders.

As firefighters worked that fire, a new incident broke out around 6 p.m. They dubbed this fire the Red Fire near Interstate 80 and Lynch Road. The fire was holding at 2 acres early on in the battle, officials said.