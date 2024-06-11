Grass fire near Interstate 580 shuts down lanes

article

A grass fire in Livermore on Tuesday morning shut down lanes and brought traffic to a halt in the area.

The fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. near eastbound Interstate 580 east of North Flynn Road.

Smoke was seen visible from the side of the road.

The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert.

The CHP said the right lanes were blocked and advised motorists to avoid the area.

As of about 9:00 a.m., fire crews managed to contain the fire but remained on scene for mop-up and to monitor the situation.