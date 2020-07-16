Grass fire prompts evacuations in Solano County

article

A four-alarm grass fire is prompting evacuations Thursday night, according to the Vacaville Fire Department.

The Pleasants Fire is at the 8000 block Quail Canyon Road, in the hills between Vacaville and the town of Winters in Solano County.

Cal Fire is assisting with the battle. The agency first tweeted about the fire at around 9:30 p.m.

Residents in the immediate area of Digger Pine Ridge are being asked to evacuate immediately.

The fire is estimated to have burned as many as 20 to acres. It is 60% contained.

KTVU has a crew on the way to gather more information. It is not clear how the fire began or if there are any injuries or structures burned at this time.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.