Grass fire breaks out in Pittsburg

Firefighters were battling a grassfire in Pittsburg.

The fire was in area of Alta Visa Circle. The city of Pittsburg said it was at the old golf course near a water tank.

The city shared photos of dark smoke emerging from the scene where power lines stood.

Cal Fire said flames had scorched about 15 acres so far and that "firefighters are working aggressively to stop forward progress."

Multiple agencies including Cal Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were responding.

