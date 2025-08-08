Grateful Dead fan dies while dancing at concert

Grateful Dead fans are mourning the death of a man who collapsed at the concert in Golden Gate Park.

Fred Cothard, 54, a carpenter from Michigan, was attending Sunday's concert with his girlfriend, when he suddenly collapsed while dancing.

After news of his death spread, his girlfriend went on social media to thank the thousands of Deadheads who offered their support and condolences.

The post said that he had great love for the Grateful Dead and that when he died, he was surrounded by the "music that he loved so much."