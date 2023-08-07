Great grandmother, child stabbed to death in San Jose home: police

The victims of a double homicide in a San Jose apartment have been identified by police as a boy and his great-grandmother.

Police said the victims were killed in a stabbing. Their bodies were discovered by officers doing a welfare check on Friday morning at the Vista Apartments on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue in the city's Buena Park neighborhood.

Authorities did not name the woman or the child.

"Our homicide unit detectives immediately took up the investigation," Officer Steve Aponte said at a news conference Monday. "They have been doing so over the past weekend, trying to find more information, evidence, as well as possible witnesses to what happened and occurred that early morning hour."

Last week, neighbors told KTVU that the woman was in her 70s and the boy was 6. Neighbors also erroneously said that the pair had been shot.

Police did not mention anyone had been arrested.

"We don't have any information on the suspect at this time," Aponte said.

Police called the situation tragic and neighbors were left unsettled.

"My heart goes out to the family," said neighbor Brandi Tomasovitch.