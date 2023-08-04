Woman and child found dead during San Jose welfare check

Two people were found dead Friday during a welfare check at a San Jose home, police said.

Police found the pair on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Ave. in one of the units of the Vista Apartments complex. Police provided the information at about 1 p.m.

The unsettling discovery was made in the Buena Vista Park neighborhood.

Officials have not immediately released any other details.

A family member said a woman in her 70s and a 6-year-old boy were shot and killed.

The motive is unknown, but the family member says the suspect is the child's uncle and the nephew of the woman that was killed.

"It's messed up," Chinette Jenkins said through teary eyes. "And I don't know what else to say."

Jenkins says the pair of people found dead are part of her family.

Jenkins says her boyfriend's brother is to blame for the killings.

She says she saw him a few days ago, agitated and unsettled, likely due to drug addiction.

"Because he has a mental problem. If he doesn’t have any drugs, he acts crazy. Like he stole my tablet. My boyfriend’s laptop, he was looking to sell it to get dope, you know? He’s not right in the head. He’s not right at all," said Jenkins.

For most of the afternoon, there was a large police presence for the investigation into the cause of death and possible suspect search.

All of this, is unsettling for some neighbors.

"A little scary. I’m scared, a little. Because it makes me feel not so safe in this area," said one neighbor, Denise, who only gave her first name.

"My heart goes out to the family, said neighbor Brandi Tomasovitch. "We don't have a lot of information right now but police were interviewing quite a few people and there was a lot of tears this morning..

Vista Apartments issued a statement in the aftermath of the police investigation to say their "hearts go out to the family and friends of our residents." The complex's statement written by property managers, indicates they will be cooperating with the police investigation.

It's unclear if there have been any arrests but as an added safety precaution Vista Apartments said it hired a 24-hour security service to assist anyone who is feeling unsafe.

Police said the two who died are the 23rd and 24th homicides of the year.

San Jose Police Department says they’ll release additional details about this crime on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

