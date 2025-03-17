Grocery store roof collapses in California's Central Valley

article

The roof of a Cost Less Food Company store in a Central Valley California town collapsed on Monday, fire officials say.

What we know:

Officials from the Modesto Fire Department said the roof collapse happened at the Oakdale store at around 2:30 p.m. Two people in the vicinity of the roof collapse were safely removed from the area before the fire department arrived.

At least one person was taken to a hospital for medical care, fire officials said. They did not have specifics about that person's injuries.

In a post on social media, fire officials said the section of roof that collapsed was roughly 20 by 20 feet. It is not clear if the roof collapse was weather-related.

A sign on the store's front door reads, 'Sorry for inconvenience. Please try our Riverbank location.'

Fire officials said the collapse also damaged the store's fire sprinkler pipes, which released water into the store when the collapse happened, causing some flooding.

