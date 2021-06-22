Group of thieves steal $50,000 worth of handbags from Palo Alto's The RealReal

article

Police are looking for seven people suspected of stealing $50,000 worth of handbags from The RealReal store in Palo Alto on Monday.

Palo Alto Police Department said the coordinated theft occurred just before 6 p.m. at the store located at 379 University Avenue. A security guard, who reported the theft, said the suspects fled the scene.

Officers said the suspects had already fled by the time they arrived. According to the police investigation, five of the suspects ripped handbags from the store's security cables. The store's security guard, said to be a man in his thirties, tried to block the thieves on their way out, but he was pushed aside.

Police said the guard encountered two other suspects who never entered the store when he followed those who fled. According to police, one suspect said to the other to "pull the gun," at which point the other suspect then said to the guard, "Don't make me pull the gun." However, the guard never saw a weapon.

All seven suspects were last seen running eastbound on University Ave. The guard said he heard screeching tires, but never saw the vehicle.

A total of 20 handbags were stolen.

Palo Alto has seen a few similar incidents recently where large groups have ransacked high-end stores without even using weapons. Earlier this month, thieves made off with $100,000 in merchandise from Luis Vuitton and in May, a group of handbag thieves stole $150,000 from Neiman Marcus.

Police are investigating if these incidents are linked. They will not be releasing surveillance video or images, because they said it would not be helpful in identifying suspects.