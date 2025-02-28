Group protesting Elon Musk's role in Trump administration marches to Tesla building in Palo Alto

Hundreds of activists marched right onto Tesla property today, protesting Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.

"We're not going to stand idly by while these billionaires like Elon Musk come and raid all the taxpayer coffers," says protester Darcie Green.

The protesters blame Elon Musk for what they call an attack on "essential institutions" and for cuts to federal jobs and services.

"The work that Musk is doing is hurting our country. He's not an elected official. He's not someone that people said we want in that position," says protester Erika Atkins.

And so protesters stood in front of Tesla's office hoping to be heard. They represented labor unions, immigrant rights groups, faith-based organizations and even local politicians.

"We need to make sure we have representation, both on the dais and on the streets," says San Jose City Council member Peter Ortiz.

For some, like Sharon Patterson, this is personal. She fears cuts to the services that help her disabled son.

"Stop what you're doing and let us live and breathe and take care of our loved ones. Because if you take the money away, you hurt us. You hurt us all very deeply," says Patterson.

But conservatives see this differently. They say President Donald Trump gets to choose who he works with and is simply delivering on his promise to get rid of waste, fraud and abuse.

"Cuts happen to balance budgets, to make companies profitable. It has to happen in our country as well," says Jan Soule, president of the Silicon Valley Association of Conservative Republicans.

For the protesters, the cuts are a call to action. Organizers are calling on people to boycott Elon Musk's businesses.

"They have to stop buying Tesla. And we're calling on the entire state of California to defund the economic engine that is allowing Elon Musk to take over the federal government," says Joao Paulo Connolly, with Silicon Valley Rising.

They are hoping with their message and their money they can have an impact. They say protests like this are just the beginning.

"We may seem small individually, but together we are large," says protester Emily Navarro.