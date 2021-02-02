Groups and organizations serving the Bay Area's Black communities

article

During Black History Month, KTVU is turning its attention to some of the organizations connected to Black communities in the Bay Area.

The groups have a variety of missions. They provide direct services to African Americans and people of color in the areas of culture, education, health and more.

Each Tuesday in February, KTVU will highlight a different organization that deserves your support.

If you'd like to donate to their effort, click the links below.

African American Community Service Agency: The ACSA, founded in 1978, is one of the only African American cultural centers in the Silicon Valley. Its mission is to provide quality educational, cultural, social and recreational programs, services and activities in order to perpetuate and strengthen African American identity, culture, values, traditions, knowledge and family life,