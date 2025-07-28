19-year-olds arrested after $28K handbag heist at Gucci outlet in Livermore

The Brief Curtis Jamel, of Stockton, and Crosley Stanley, of San Francisco, were arrested in connection with the theft. It unfolded Sunday at a Gucci store at the San Francisco Premium Outlets, which is located in Livermore. The suspects allegedly made off with $28,000 worth of handbags.



Two 19-year-olds were arrested after stealing $28,000 worth of handbags from a Gucci outlet store in Livermore, according to police.

Handbag heist

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 4:50 p.m. Sunday at the San Francisco Premium Outlets.

Police said the suspects entered the Gucci store and grabbed several purses from merchandise racks before fleeing.

Video posted on social media showed multiple suspects running out of the store.

Police said the group crashed through mall barriers while escaping, causing major property damage.

Officers later tracked the suspects to San Francisco, where they recovered the stolen handbags and a firearm.

Curtis Jamel, of Stockton, and Crosley Stanley, of San Francisco, were arrested in connection with the theft.