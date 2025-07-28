Expand / Collapse search

19-year-olds arrested after $28K handbag heist at Gucci outlet in Livermore

Published  July 28, 2025 10:57pm PDT
Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after stealing $28,000 worth of handbags from a Gucci outlet store in Livermore, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 4:50 p.m. Sunday at the San Francisco Premium Outlets.

Police said the suspects entered the Gucci store and grabbed several purses from merchandise racks before fleeing.

Video posted on social media showed multiple suspects running out of the store.

Police said the group crashed through mall barriers while escaping, causing major property damage.

Officers later tracked the suspects to San Francisco, where they recovered the stolen handbags and a firearm.

