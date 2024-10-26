Gun, ammo recovered at high school in Santa Rosa, student arrested

article

Santa Rosa police said they arrested a student at Elsie Allen High School after they were found carrying a gun and ammunition Thursday afternoon.

A school administrator called police about a 16-year-old boy carrying a real, unregistered 9mm handgun around 1:15 p.m., officials said.

According to police, the recovery was made when administrators were investigating gang-related graffiti found on campus allegedly involving the same student. Officials said they were searching the student's backpack when they made the discovery.

When officers arrived, school officials had already seized and secured the gun, police said.

Police said the gun was found with a loaded magazine with 24 rounds.

"The Santa Rosa Police Department and Santa Rosa City Schools emphasize that weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on school grounds… Ensuring the safety of students is a collective effort, and the police department and school district are committed to maintaining a secure environment," police said.

The student was booked into Santa Rosa's Juvenile Hall on possession of a loaded handgun on campus, possession of an unregistered handgun, and minor in possession of a handgun charges.