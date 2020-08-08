Guns seized from driver sleeping in car parked near Lake Merritt

article

A pair of firearms were recovered by Oakland police Thursday morning after paramedics noticed a driver asleep in his vehicle with a gun in plain view, police said Friday.

Paramedics flagged down officers at 8:10 a.m. in the 100 block of East 12th Street, near Lake Merritt, and told them about a vehicle stopped in the street.

Officers tried to wake the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, but initial attempts failed.

Police said they tried a patrol vehicle's public address system and sirens and horn. Police called out their armored vehicle and tried again to wake the driver.

He eventually woke up and surrendered to officers, according to police. The suspect's name has not been released.

Police said his name will be released once he is charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Charges are being sought for illegally possessing firearms.