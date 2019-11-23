Guy Fieri among those helping Santa Rosa Thanksgiving benefit

(KTVU) -- A community devastated by recent wildfires came together Saturday to help those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa has been hosting a Thanksgiving banquet for 25-years. Normally, workers for the Mission start work on turkeys in October. But this was the first year the church brought together different companies, including resturants to smoke the turkeys.

Organizers expected to smoke 250-turkeys, which will feed 5,000 people at a banquet on Wednesday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Folks behind this effort say it gives the people of Sonoma County, a much needed break. Many were affected by the Tubbs Fire, and more recently, the Kincade Fire. This meal will also spread some holiday cheer.

Among the people taking part in the benefit was local celebrity chef, Guy Fieri.

