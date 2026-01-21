Expand / Collapse search

H Mart opening biggest US location in Fremont

Published  January 21, 2026 6:02am PST
FREMONT, Calif. - H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States, is planning to open its biggest location in the country in Fremont.

The more than 100,000-square-foot flagship store will be located at Fremont’s Pacific Commons shopping center.

The new location will introduce H Mart’s experimental, multi-level store concept. Plans include a food hall, dine-in restaurants, entertainment options and a bar, in addition to the grocery aisles.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

