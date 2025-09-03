Bay Area DJ plays set atop Yosemite's Half Dome, bringing music to new heights

article

A Bay Area DJ who goes by Habitaat has taken his music to new heights, bringing his music to an icon in Yosemite National Park.

In a video posted to YouTube, Habitaat opened his set, "Hey this is Habitaat and I'm about to record the very first DJ set on the top of Half Dome."

What started out as a dream ended with an epic set in an epic setting.

From his studio in Russian River, Tomas Wischerath said the idea came to him when returning from a previous show when his flight took him right over Half Dome

"And I could see like really close, like, that's Half Dome right there. That's where the idea clicked, 'what if I did a DJ set on top?'"

Habitaat grew up in San Francisco's Bernal Heights, and said his music is inspired by the natural world around him.

"I use a recorder to capture the sounds of nature and I try to evoke the feeling of being outside in the songs that I make," he said.

His music has already taken him near and far, but this idea, taking his equipment to the top of Half Dome, was another level.

He said he entered the lottery for a campsite, and when it came through, he and his twin brother gathered the gear they'd need to camp, and prepare for the gig this past weekend.

The final ascent with the gear on Saturday was grueling, but Habitaat said it was all worth it.

"I mean, this was such an amazing experience, playing the music," said Habitaat. "I really got this deep sensation of presence and connection looking out and seeing everything."

In keeping with his respect for nature, Habitaat said he only brought recording equipment, without amplification to make sure that anyone else climbing was able to have their own experience on Half Dome.

After playing his music in front of thousands in packed venues, this set was a little different.

"A couple people came by, just curious," he said. "There were a couple squirrels that came by and just kind of standing up and watching."

His hope is that by bringing music to such an epic place, he helps others to see the beauty and inspiration he finds in nature.

"Being a musician, being a DJ is amazing. Getting to share my music is, like, the biggest gift," he said.

So, how do you follow up a gig on the top of Half Dome?

Habitaat said he's going on tour on the West Coast and Hawaii, ready to share his love of music and nature with audiences.